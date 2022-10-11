Ball was diagnosed Tuesday with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is slated to miss the start of the regular season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball is a borderline first-round selection in many fantasy formats, but this news drops him down the ranks a bit. The exact timetable for his return to action remains unclear, but he will miss the remainder of the preseason and likely some regular-season action. More information on his status should surface as Opening Night approaches. For as long as he's sidelined, head coach Steve Clifford may shift Terry Rozier to point guard, while Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre are strong candidates to join the starting five. Dennis Smith and James Bouknight are deep-league considerations.