The Hornets signed Ball (ankle) to a five-year, maximum contract extension worth up to $260 million Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball underwent season-ending ankle surgery in March but is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.2 minutes across 36 games last year. While Ball will have to improve upon his 41.1 field-goal percentage, it appears that Charlotte is looking to make him and rookie Brandon Miller the cornerstones of their franchise.