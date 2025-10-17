Ball won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks due to a right knee contusion.

Ball notched 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and five turnovers in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 145-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies. However, after banging knees with an opponent Wednesday, he'll take a seat for the preseason finale, likely due to precautionary reasons. He'll have a few days off to rest and rehab before the Hornets open the regular season at home against the Nets on Oct. 22.