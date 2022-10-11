Coach Steve Clifford indicated Tuesday that Ball (ankle) will undergo an MRI in the afternoon, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Hornets have already ruled Ball out for the preseason finale, but the MRI may provide more intel regarding his availability for the season opener versus the Spurs on Oct. 19. When healthy, Ball figures to be a premier fantasy option in 2022-23 coming off of career marks of 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 boards over 32.3 minutes per game last season.