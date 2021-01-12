Ball posted eight points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Monday's 109-88 win over the Knicks.
Ball's shot was ice-cold, but he made up for it with a brilliant night in ancillary categories. It's an added dimension to the rookie, who has already demonstrated his explosive scoring potential multiple times this season. His historic triple-double two nights ago is the highlight so far, but he's putting up respectable numbers on a nightly basis.
