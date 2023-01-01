Ball amassed 23 points (7-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-106 loss to the Nets.

Ball ended just three rebounds away from posting a triple-double, and he has flirted with that mark in five of his last six appearances. The star floor general has been an extremely consistent player, scoring at least 20 points in each of his last 10 contests while also averaging 8.2 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game during that span.