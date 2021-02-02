Ball scored 14 points (3-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding seven assists and five rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 129-121 overtime win over the Heat.

Getting his first NBA start with Terry Rozier (ankle) sidelined, Ball didn't put up the kind of numbers backcourt-mates Malik Monk and Devonte' Graham did in the win, but the rookie still handled the extra responsibility well, scoring in double digits for the third straight game and the 14th time in his first 21 contests. Rozier's injury isn't thought to be serious, but Ball could still be running with the first unit for Wednesday's clash with the 76ers.