Ball will stay in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Jazz, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

The assumption was that Ball would go back to a reserve role with the return of Terry Rozier (ankle) to the starting lineup. However, the Hornets have opted to go small and will start Ball alongside Rozier and Devonte' Graham. The rookie has averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 34.9 minutes in two starts this season.