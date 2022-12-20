Ball logged 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and 12 assists over 27 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 125-119 win over the Kings.

Ball was quiet offensively in the first two quarters of the contest, scoring just three points. However, he came alive after halftime and particularly in the fourth period, when he scored 16 of Charlotte's 34 points. The big quarter helped Ball finish with his fourth straight game of 23 or more points since returning last week from an 11-game injury layoff. Ball also set a season high with 12 assists Monday.