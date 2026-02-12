Ball produced 24 points (8-23 FG, 7-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over the Hawks.

The 24-year-old guard scored 20-plus points for the fourth time in the last five games and the sixth time in the last 10. Ball's workload and scoring have taken a step back in 2025-26, but over that 10-game stretch he's still averaging 19.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 boards, 3.8 threes and 0.9 steals in 28.9 minutes.