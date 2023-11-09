Ball supplied 34 points (13-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-116 loss to the Wizards.

The 34 points topped the season-high 30 that Ball produced Sunday against the Mavericks as part of a triple-double, but neither performance got the Hornets a win. The fourth-year guard has come out of his early-season shooting slump with a vengeance -- after stumbling to a 29.7 percent field-goal percentage through his first five games, Ball's gone 24-for-45 (53.3 percent) over the last two contests.