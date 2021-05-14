Ball totaled 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in a 113-90 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Ball was able to bounce back from Tuesday's rough shooting performance and compile a strong stat line. The guard has recorded five-plus assists and four-plus rebounds in each of his last eight games since returning from a wrist injury. Over that stretch, Ball has averaged 15.5 points, 6.6 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.