Ball notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 27 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Ball couldn't repeat his 22-point performance from earlier this week, but there is no question he's trending in the right direction -- he has scored 13 or more points in three of his last four contests while also showing flashes of his upside as a playmaker with three straight games of five or more assists. Ball has also reached the 20-minute mark in three straight contests, so his upside is clearly moving in the right path.