Ball registered 30 points (10-20 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 win over the Lakers.

Ball scored at least 30 points for the second time in four games and for only the fourth time all season. He also dished out double-digit assists for the first time since Dec. 18. Ball is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his past 15 appearances, but he's playing only 26.8 minutes per game during that stretch.