Ball ended Wednesday's 132-112 loss to the Pelicans with 29 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Ball has struggled with efficiency since returning from a prolonged absence, but he continues to deliver decent numbers on both ends of the court while running the show for the Hornets on offense. In three outings since returning to the hardwood, Ball has been averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game while logging 29.3 minutes per contest.