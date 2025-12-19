Ball amassed 28 points (10-16 FG, 8-11 3Pt), four rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over Atlanta.

Ball secured a double-double in his return from an ankle injury by shooting with efficiency while also finding his teammates for buckets. He was reportedly on a minutes restriction Thursday, but the fact that he nearly logged 30 minutes is presumably a sign that his ankle was feeling strong.