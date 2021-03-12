Ball totaled seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 105-102 win against the Pistons.

The 19-year-old struggled from the field in his first game back from the All-Star break, but he made up for it in the passing department. Ball continued to start despite the return of Devonte' Graham (knee), and that trend should continue for the foreseeable future. Before tonight's game, he was averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers, and 1.9 steals over his last 15 games as the starter. Ball will look to bounce back Saturday against the Raptors.