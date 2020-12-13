Ball failed to score a point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt) but added 10 rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-100 preseason loss to the Raptors.

In his first NBA game action, the third overall pick in the 2020 draft showed off his slick passing and his upside as a rebounder when matched up against smaller guards, but Ball also illustrated how much work he has ahead of him to become a reliable scorer. Still only 19 years old, the Hornets have the backcourt depth to bring Ball along slowly this season, but he could still see a significant workload behind Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier.