Ball collected four points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists and four rebounds in a 120-99 loss to the Bulls on Thursday.

Ball had a very rough game shooting in his fourth game back from an extended absence (21 games) due to a wrist injury. Despite the lack of scoring, the guard was an effective distributor, as he put up a 9:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Ball has averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals across his last four games.