Ball ended Sunday's 129-107 loss to the Knicks with 32 points (13-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

Ball has been on an absolute tear of late and reached the 30-point mark for the third time over his last four games. The star floor general is one of the most versatile players in the league when it comes to filling the stat sheet and his numbers back him up. He's averaging 25.2 points, 8.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game across six November outings.