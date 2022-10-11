Ball has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's preseason game against Washington due to a left ankle sprain.
The extent of Ball's injury is unclear at this time, but this is a concerning development for the Hornets with the regular season just over a week away. He'll likely be re-evaluated over the next few days to determine his status moving forward.
