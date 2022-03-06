Ball scored 24 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 win over the Spurs.

The second-year point guard flashed his skill set in a strong bounce-back performance after early foul trouble limited him to only eight minutes against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Ball still needs to learn to play with more control and consistency, but his overall results remain promising, and even with the one dud in the mix the 20-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 assists, 6.1 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.