Ball finished with 35 points (13-22 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Ball reached 35 points for the third time this campaign, finishing three points shy of his season-best mark of 38 points. The Hornets improved to 43-36 with the win and are sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with three games remaining on the schedule.