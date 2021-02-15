Ball logged 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block across 39 minutes Sunday in a 122-110 loss to the Spurs.

The Hornets were already without Gordon Hayward (back) on Sunday but suffered another setback when Devonte' Graham exited due to a knee injury. They answered by having the rookie play a career high of 39 minutes en route to his sixth double-double. If Hayward and Graham have to sit out games, Ball could see an uptick in value serving as their primary playmaker and secondary scorer (behind Terry Rozier).