Ball contributed 15 points (5-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, five steals and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 117-90 win over the Mavericks.

Ball struggled mightily with efficiency in this one, though he still finished as Charlotte's second-leading scorer. The star point guard also led the Hornets in assists and steals, matching his career high in swipes. With his five steals Tuesday, the sixth-year pro passed Kendall Gill for eighth place on the Hornets' all-time steals leaderboard. He has tallied at least one steal in six of his seven appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest over that stretch.