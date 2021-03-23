Ball underwent surgery on his fractured right wrist on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It was reported Sunday that Ball was likely done for the season due to his wrist injury, but it appears that he still at least has a chance to return, however unlikely it may be. The team will re-evaluate him in late April, and if Charlotte remains in the playoff hunt, it's plausible that he could have a chance to return for the playoffs. For the next month while Ball is sidelined, Devonte' Graham will be the primary beneficiary.