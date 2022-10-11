Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's preseason game against Washington, Jason Owens of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The team is hopeful that Ball's injury isn't a serious ankle sprain, but they are unlikely to know more until he's re-evaluated over the next few days. He'll be held out of the preseason finale to maximize his recovery time with the hope that he'll be ready in time for the regular season opener Oct. 19 in San Antonio.