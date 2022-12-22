Ball totaled 25 points (10-26 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 loss to the Clippers.

Ball racked up his first triple-double of the season, continuing what has been a rapid ramp-up since returning from injury. In fact, in the five games since he made it back to the court, he has scored at least 23 points in every outing, topping double-digit assists three times. He has also hit at least four triples in every game, flirting with top-20 value. After a frustrating start to the season, managers can hopefully sit back and enjoy what could be a fruitful run into the fantasy playoffs.