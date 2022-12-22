Ball totaled 25 points (10-26 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 loss to the Clippers.

Ball racked up his first triple-double of the season, continuing what has been a rapid ramp-up since returning from an ankle injury. In fact, in the five games since he made it back to the court, he has scored at least 23 points in every outing, topping double-digit assists three times. He has also hit at least four triples in every game. After a frustrating start to the season, managers can now sit back and enjoy what could be a fruitful run into the fantasy playoffs.