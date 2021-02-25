Ball had 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Suns.

Ball ended just two dimes away from recording what would've been his third double-double over his last five appearances, but he reached the 20-point mark for the third time in that same span as well. He's looking better and better with each passing game and is firmly entrenched as the Hornets' starting point guard, averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game since moving to the starting five on a regular basis.