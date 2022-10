Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Ball continues to deal with a sprained left ankle and will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive game to begin the 2022-23 season. Terry Rozier (ankle) and Cody Martin (quadriceps) are considered doubtful for Friday's matchup, so Dennis Smith, James Bouknight and Kelly Oubre should see plenty of run in Charlotte's backcourt.