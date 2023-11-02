Ball totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-119 loss to the Rockets.

Ball's pedestrian stat line comes in the context of Charlotte's third straight loss on a night where the team shot 50.0 percent from the field. On the other hand, Ball's 46.7 percent shooting Wednesday marked his most efficient outing of the season. He has yet to exceed 20 points in a game this season, creating a buy-low window with better days likely ahead.