Ball (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Ball exited Sunday's game against the Magic due to an ankle injury, and although he avoided structural damage, he'll still likely be forced to miss at least one game due to the issue. He's slated to undergo an MRI on Monday, and the results aren't yet known. A better idea of Ball's long-term status could come into focus once the results of his MRI are revealed, but Ish Smith, Terry Rozier, Bryce McGowens and Brandon Miller are candidates to see increased run Tuesday.