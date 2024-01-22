Ball (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Ball missed the second night of a back-to-back set Saturday due to right ankle soreness and was initially listed as questionable for Monday. However, the All-Star point guard should be back in action versus Minnesota and shouldn't face any restrictions. Since returning from a 20-game absence, Ball has appeared in four games, averaging 26.5 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals in 30.0 minutes.