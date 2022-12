Ball (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball was initially ruled out for a 12th consecutive game ahead of Wednesday's matchup, but he'll be in the mix to return to the court against the Pistons. Given the length of his absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see his minutes restricted if he's given the green light Wednesday, but he's optimistic that he'll be able to suit up against Detroit.