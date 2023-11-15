Ball finished Tuesday's 111-105 loss to the Heat with 28 points (9-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 39 minutes. He also had eight turnovers.

Ball struggled with his efficiency, but Tuesday is not a fair representation of his normal environment. Ball was the focal point of Miami's defense with Charlotte missing two starters and only having 10 active players for the contest. That being said, Ball's hefty turnover total indicates that he must improve at navigating additional pressure.