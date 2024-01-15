Ball had 21 points (9-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 104-87 loss to the Heat.

Ball led all Hornets in rebounds and steals to go along with a handful of assists and finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Ball has hauled in 10 or more rebounds twice this season, tallying at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in both of those outings. In two games since returning from a lengthy injury absence, Ball has tallied 49 points, 13 boards, 10 assists and eight steals in 57 total minutes.