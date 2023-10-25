Coach Steve Clifford said Ball (ankle) will have a minute restriction during Wednesday's season-opener against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Ball played 27 minutes during the Hornets' preseason finale versus Boston, but it appears he's still working his way back to a full workload after missing most of last season due to ankle injuries. Clifford said Ball won't play 35 or 36 minutes, but "but he could play 30," per Rowland. Across 36 appearances last year, Ball averaged 35.2 minutes per game.