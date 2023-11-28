Ball has been diagnosed with a serious right ankle sprain and is expected to miss extended time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania also relays that Ball is currently using a walking boot and crutches to get around. The All-Star point guard was off to a strong start this season, posting 24.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, but he suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to Charlotte and had already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup versus New York, which will mark his first absence of the season. Ball was limited to just 36 games last year due to recurring ankle injuries, so this is a concerning development for the 22-year-old pro. In his absence, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller will presumably lead Charlotte's offense in usage.