Ball has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.

Ball suffered the injury in the third quarter when teammate P.J. Washington landed on his ankle coming down from a rebound. Prior to exiting, Ball logged 13 points and four assists across 20 minutes. It's unclear whether or not the injury will affect Ball's availability for Saturday's tilt in Atlanta but Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith figure to reap the benefits of his absence.