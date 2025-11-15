Ball (ankle) will play Friday against the Bucks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball is back following a five-game stint on the sidelines, which should result in Collin Sexton or Sion James heading back to the second unit, and Tre Mann's minutes will dip. Ball could have his minutes monitored in his first game back, particularly with this being the first of a back-to-back set, so he's a risky target in daily fantasy leagues.