Ball (ankle) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

After missing Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, Ball will be back on the floor for the Hornets for Thursday's game. The one-time All-Star had a couple of rough outings before missing the matchup against Golden State, scoring a combined 19 points in two games. The 23-year-old will attempt to bounce back and return to his dominant form in the scoring column, as he's averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game this season for Charlotte.