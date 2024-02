Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Per Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte, coach Steve Clifford said Monday Ball is still experiencing "a lot of pain" in his right ankle and "doesn't feel comfortable," so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for a seventh straight game. The Hornets continue to update the point guard's status game-by-game, but he may be sidelined through the All-Star break given Carboni's report.