Ball will continue to start even when Devonte' Graham (kneecap) returns, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Ball has been starting since the start of February as the Hornets dealt with injuries, most notably missing Graham for 10 of the last 12 games. Thriving as a starter over the past 15 games, Ball has averaged 20.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33.9 minutes. It's possible his workload and usage will take a slight dip once Graham returns, but Ball ultimately seems locked in as the current and future leader of the team on the court.