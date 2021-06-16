Ball has been named the NBA's 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ball had an electric rookie season, and he helped the Hornets secure a spot in the play-in tournament. After becoming a fullt-ime starter in February, he averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 31.2 minutes. He had two 30-point games and six games with double-digit assists, plus one triple-double.
