Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks.

Ball will miss a fourth straight game to start the 2022-23 campaign due to a left ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason. Backup point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is also doubtful once again, which paves the way for Dennis Smith, James Bouknight and Theo Maledon to garner increased roles for a second consecutive contest.