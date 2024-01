Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Ball was initially tabbed questionable for Saturday's tilt with soreness in his right ankle, but he'll end up watching the contest in street clothes. In his stead, Ish Smith, Nick Smith and Frank Ntilikina are candidates to pick up minutes while Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges will be tasked with a larger offensive role. Ball's next chance to play will come Monday against the Knicks.