Ball (wrist) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks.
Ball has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to right wrist soreness. Damion Baugh, Nick Smith, Wendell Moore, and Marcus Garrett could all see increased playing time in his absence. Ball's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Knicks.
