Ball (rest) will not play Friday against the Thunder.

Ball recorded 25 points (10-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and eight assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 win over New York, and now he'll sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury management as per usual. The Hornets will be very shorthanded Friday, meaning guys like Nick Smith, Josh Green, DaQuan Jeffries and Wendell Moore could see healthy workloads.