Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Cleveland, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Pacers after rolling his ankle, and he underwent X-rays after the game that came back negative. He was unable to practice Thursday and will be forced to miss at least one game. Coach Steve Clifford said Thursday that he didn't know how long Ball would be sidelined, so it's possible that he'll be forced to miss more than one matchup.